Mud Hens host baseball camp for Father's Day weekend

In honor of Father’s Day weekend, the Mud Hens hosted a baseball camp for fathers and their sons to come out and play America’s past-time at Fifth Third Field.

For one father, he says these are memories him and his son, Carter, will cherish for a lifetime.

“Just the memories of he and I spending time together more than anything, you know, he loves baseball, and I thought this would be good for him. So we’ll remember it for a long time," said Steve Cell.

It wasn’t just a day for the kids to showcase their skills.

“I got to swing a bat and hit a baseball for the first time in about 25 years. But just spending time with my son and going through it with us, we really enjoy spending time with each other," Cell said.

The father-son duos spent time working on all aspects of the game.

And some players were there to help coach them along the way.

For William Rogers playing catch was the highlight of his day.

“I like playing catch with my dad," Rogers said.

Rogers was there with his younger brother, his dad and grandpa.

For grandpa, he says there’s nothing like spending a special weekend at the ballpark.



“I like running the bases myself, that was fun. I even ran all the way around. And uh, I had a good time with the grandkids and with my son-in-law," said Nick Rowe.

