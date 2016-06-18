Mud Hens host baseball camp for Father's Day weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mud Hens host baseball camp for Father's Day weekend

By Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

In honor of Father’s Day weekend, the Mud Hens hosted a baseball camp for fathers and their sons to come out and play America’s past-time at Fifth Third Field.

For one father, he says these are memories him and his son, Carter, will cherish for a lifetime.

“Just the memories of he and I spending time together more than anything, you know, he loves baseball, and I thought this would be good for him. So we’ll remember it for a long time," said Steve Cell.

It wasn’t just a day for the kids to showcase their skills.

“I got to swing a bat and hit a baseball for the first time in about 25 years. But just spending time with my son and going through it with us, we really enjoy spending time with each other," Cell said.

The father-son duos spent time working on all aspects of the game.

And some players were there to help coach them along the way.

For William Rogers playing catch was the highlight of his day.

“I like playing catch with my dad," Rogers said.

Rogers was there with his younger brother, his dad and grandpa.

For grandpa, he says there’s nothing like spending a special weekend at the ballpark.

“I like running the bases myself, that was fun. I even ran all the way around. And uh, I had a good time with the grandkids and with my son-in-law," said Nick Rowe.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly