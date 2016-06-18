Kids celebrate Father's Day at 'Dribble with Dads' event - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kids celebrate Father's Day at 'Dribble with Dads' event

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Local kids celebrate Father’s Day early at the “Dribble with Dads” event where they dribbled basketballs on a 1 kilometer course outside of the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA. 

The day was dedicated to honoring not only fathers, but mothers, uncles, and other people that serve as a father figures.

Nearly 85 percent of the head of households in Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) are women. 

“Many times when young kids get into trouble or when bad things happen in their lives it’s because they don’t have a positive male figure,” said Linnie Willis, Executive Director of LMHA. “Someone in the household you help grow and develop in the way that they should, and as I said, mothers do all that they can, but we really need to have that father figure.” 

This is the first year the YMCA has gotten involved with the annual Fatherhood Initiative Celebration. 

“I think for the most part they can be role models for the kids, not so much our super heroes and our actors and athletes, but where it starts is at home and I think a father is key to that,” said Eric Williams, Executive Director of the YMCA. 

Celebrations of dads through different housing authorities happen all across the country and is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

