Representatives leaving posts could leave taxpayers without voice in State House

Nearly 250,000 taxpayers in Districts 3 and 47 could be left without a voice in the state house this Summer or longer.

Representative Barbara Sears of Lucas and Fulton Counties is headed to Governor Kasich’s administration. And Representative Tim Brown of Wood County will become the new president of TMACOG.

Both Republicans had six months left in their terms, and Brown could have run for re-election.

The speaker of the House’s office tells WTOL discussions are ongoing on how to fill the seats, but right now no one knows when they’ll be replaced.

“Basically the citizens lose out. They really do because there is constant maneuvering that goes on down there,” said Peter Ujvagi, former Democratic State Representative.

Ujvagi, current Toledo City Councilman, says he’s concerned the two departures will mean Northwest Ohio loses power in Columbus, even though the Representatives are on the other side of the political side.

“I'm telling you, it takes time to build those relationship. It’s what part of the legislative process is about. You know whoever is going to be Tim's replacement isn't going to be in Columbus and have the same set of contacts, ok, and respect that he had,” said Ujvagi.

He thinks the term limits should be extended from eight years to 12, giving legislators more time to work for the voters.

Teresa Fedor, 45th District Representative, says it possible the two seats won’t be filled until the November election. But, she hopes both Sears’ and Brown’s staff will continue to answer constituents’ calls.

“It's a bump in the road according to how we thought the summer was going to go and before the election so yeah it would provide certainty, if we knew what was going to happen with these two seats,” said Fedor.

Randy Gardner, State Representative of Wood County, says he expects the two seats to be filled in July.

