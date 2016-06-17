All ages show out for Midwest Monster Truck show - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

All ages show out for Midwest Monster Truck show

By Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of people of all ages came out to the Toledo Speedway for the Midwest Monster Truck Show. 

It's the first time in three years that the speedway has hosted the monster truck show, and fans didn't leave disappointed. 

"The motors are great, you know, to hear live and everything, and some of the air they've been getting on the track is just great," said Eugene Kiser. "The Rammunition truck, the one with the Mopar on the side and the hemi, that truck is definitely something I'd like to own." 

Several of the nation's top truck drivers competed in the Glass City, and for one driver, it's the fans that keep him coming back. 

"I appreciate all the folks coming out because, let's face it, these are the folks that pay the bills. And I just think that's so cool that they came out to watch us tonight, and I very much appreciate that, and I know all the other teams and other drivers do too, and it means more than they know," said Mark Hall, Raminator driver who won one of the events on the night. 

One driver who came all the way from Georgia to compete for the first time in Toledo, says the outpouring of support was great. 

"The people they're all ecstatic about everything, they're cheering and hollering and screaming, which is what we need in fans, they're great," said Mac Plecker, Ballistic driver who won the wheely contest. "They're getting a good show, I think everybody's happy with everything, I got the wheely win which was a good thing and it's been a good night in Toledo." 

For a list of more events at the Toledo Speedway, you can visit their website.


