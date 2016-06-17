Adrian, Michigan holds vigil for victims in Orlando shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian, Michigan holds vigil for victims in Orlando shooting

(Source: Scott Marvin) (Source: Scott Marvin)
(Source: Scott Marvin) (Source: Scott Marvin)
(Source: Scott Marvin) (Source: Scott Marvin)
ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) -

“We feel tremendous pain over the loss of lives, we hear the deafening cries for understanding, and pray for the families of victims” says Laura Parra, Executive Director of the Sunnyside Center for Peace and Justice.

Parra joined Pete Vargas, Organizing Director, and Devyn Bice, Executive Director of Changing Adrian in bringing together community after the devastating attacks in Orlando, Florida.

The vigil was attended by Linda Farley, of First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ who "offered words for the occasion" as well as Adrian Mayor Jim Berryman.

Another public figure, John Austin, the Director of the Michigan Economic Center at Prima Civitas Foundation, candidate for Michigan State Board of Education and active supporter of LGBTQIA students spoke at the event as well.

Vigils held around the US, world to honor those killed in Orlando shooting

In a press release about the event, Bice of Changing Adrian said, “This is our moment to unite as a community, to let our voices be heard and show support for each other and the victims' families. We need to ensure that those in charge of our community are prepared, if it happened in Orlando, it can happen here. What are we going to do to make sure that it never does?”

The release also named Sunnyside Center for Peace and Justice, Changing Adrian, PFLAG, and Gay Straight Alliance as organizers and supporters of the Vigil for the Victims of Orlando's Mass Shooting.

“We stand in prayers for the silenced, and in solidarity with the survivors of this atrocious tragedy," said Vargas for SCFPJ. "This is not just an issue over targeting the Latino or LGBT communities, it’s about our failed gun control laws for automatic weapons and assault rifles."

The vigil was held on June 16 between 8 - 11 p.m. at the center.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly