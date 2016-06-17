Adrian, Michigan holds vigil for victims in Orlando shooting

“We feel tremendous pain over the loss of lives, we hear the deafening cries for understanding, and pray for the families of victims” says Laura Parra, Executive Director of the Sunnyside Center for Peace and Justice.

Parra joined Pete Vargas, Organizing Director, and Devyn Bice, Executive Director of Changing Adrian in bringing together community after the devastating attacks in Orlando, Florida.

The vigil was attended by Linda Farley, of First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ who "offered words for the occasion" as well as Adrian Mayor Jim Berryman.

Another public figure, John Austin, the Director of the Michigan Economic Center at Prima Civitas Foundation, candidate for Michigan State Board of Education and active supporter of LGBTQIA students spoke at the event as well.

Vigils held around the US, world to honor those killed in Orlando shooting

In a press release about the event, Bice of Changing Adrian said, “This is our moment to unite as a community, to let our voices be heard and show support for each other and the victims' families. We need to ensure that those in charge of our community are prepared, if it happened in Orlando, it can happen here. What are we going to do to make sure that it never does?”

The release also named Sunnyside Center for Peace and Justice, Changing Adrian, PFLAG, and Gay Straight Alliance as organizers and supporters of the Vigil for the Victims of Orlando's Mass Shooting.

“We stand in prayers for the silenced, and in solidarity with the survivors of this atrocious tragedy," said Vargas for SCFPJ. "This is not just an issue over targeting the Latino or LGBT communities, it’s about our failed gun control laws for automatic weapons and assault rifles."

The vigil was held on June 16 between 8 - 11 p.m. at the center.

