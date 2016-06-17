911 calls: How dispatchers keep calm

Dispatchers are being credited for their part in a standoff after a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy, then charged at officers early Friday.

Police say Lewis Buckwalter broke in to Pharmacy Counter in Oregon around 4 a.m. The security alarm went off, police were contacted, and crews headed over.

Dash cam video shows the suspect pointing something at the officers. That's when they shot into the building, breaking the glass door, and hitting the man in the head. About 20 minutes later, the man walks out of the building.

This is a portion of the call:

"297 we just received a commercial B and E alarm from Pharmacy Counter. 2701 Navarre," said the dispatcher. "Sorry, I looked up and saw my officer was on scene."

"Oh," said the caller.

"So I wanted to get it out pretty quick," said the dispatcher.

We talked to another dispatcher at the department who says remaining calm is a big part of their success.

"The most important thing is to try and help them stay as calm as possible because you want to get really good information so you can help them. If you're really frantic, it would be very difficult. So joining them in being frantic would probably make things worse for everyone," said Eric Romano, who has worked in the department for a few years.

Romano says when a stressful situation presents itself he relies on his training.

"You can't expect everything that will come in. And when something that comes in is brand new, you just kind of have to go with your training to figure out what the best response would be," he said.

He also says it helps that they're dealing with the situation from afar.

"I think the fact that we're inside this building; we're not out there. Where police and fire are out there - different experience for them obviously. It probably helps us focus more on what needs to be done," he says.

As much as the dispatchers try to stay calm, he emphasizes they want the caller to try and stay calm too. This allows the dispatch to get all the necessary information so emergency crews can prepare to respond.

