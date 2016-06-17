Which Polish Festival is better? You decide. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Which Polish Festival is better? You decide.

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

It's becoming a Toledo area summertime tradition.

The Second Annual Polish Summer Picnic sponsored by the Toledo Area Polka Society is a celebration that is underway at Oak Shade in Oregon, Ohio - home of the German American Festival.

"We want to build more members in our group and want to continue the Polish tradition and continue the Polish music tradition and so on," says Paul Raczkowski of the society.

This is something he believes is lacking at the long running Lagrange Street Polish Festival.

Mr. Raczkowski says parking at Oak Shade, the sight for the celebration, is more accommodating to visitors, there's no security fences and that this is a more beautiful setting.

He's saddened by what's happened to Lagrange Street.

"The neighborhood has changed.The Polish people for the most part are not there anymore. Closing of St. Hedwig was a big blow to the festival there," Raczkowski said.

Visitors at Oak Shade agree. They say this has become the real Polish festival, even suggesting Lagrange organizers may want to abandon the Polish Village for Oak Shade.

"This is a nice area to have it. Nice shading area. Don't have to hide from the sun. More parking, easy access" says Bob Meyer.

Mikayla Grajcvyk says,"I feel like I would be more safer than over on Lagrange."

The debate will go on as to which Polish festival is better. But everyone seems to agree the two can co-exist with one another.

The Polish Summer Picnic continues from 3:00-11:00 PM on Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly