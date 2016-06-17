Which Polish Festival is better? You decide.

It's becoming a Toledo area summertime tradition.

The Second Annual Polish Summer Picnic sponsored by the Toledo Area Polka Society is a celebration that is underway at Oak Shade in Oregon, Ohio - home of the German American Festival.

"We want to build more members in our group and want to continue the Polish tradition and continue the Polish music tradition and so on," says Paul Raczkowski of the society.

This is something he believes is lacking at the long running Lagrange Street Polish Festival.

Mr. Raczkowski says parking at Oak Shade, the sight for the celebration, is more accommodating to visitors, there's no security fences and that this is a more beautiful setting.

He's saddened by what's happened to Lagrange Street.

"The neighborhood has changed.The Polish people for the most part are not there anymore. Closing of St. Hedwig was a big blow to the festival there," Raczkowski said.

Visitors at Oak Shade agree. They say this has become the real Polish festival, even suggesting Lagrange organizers may want to abandon the Polish Village for Oak Shade.

"This is a nice area to have it. Nice shading area. Don't have to hide from the sun. More parking, easy access" says Bob Meyer.

Mikayla Grajcvyk says,"I feel like I would be more safer than over on Lagrange."

The debate will go on as to which Polish festival is better. But everyone seems to agree the two can co-exist with one another.

The Polish Summer Picnic continues from 3:00-11:00 PM on Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors.

