Local teen recovering after emergency surgery in Ecuador

A local teen is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery, while in Ecuador.

The teen is one of many making the once-in-a-lifetime trip with the Toledo International Youth Orchestra this week.

According to the group's Facebook page, on Tuesday, the trumpet player had an appendicitis and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Unfortunately, the teen had to miss quite a few performances, but on Friday, the Maestro of Ecuadorian Youth Symphony came to the hospital to present him with the award received by all of the group - a sash that has been blessed by the Pope.

The orchestra's board president says the teen is doing great and will be out of the hospital soon.

