Driver awareness makes all the difference in the safety of emergency crews

Construction at the corner of Glendale and Detroit is causing a traffic nightmare for drivers in south Toledo. But, Fire Station 21 says it's the drivers who are the bigger problem for them.

"The construction is an issue, but it's a minor impedance to what we do. We prepare, we receive those daily response notifications, we know where the construction is, the big component we need is help from the citizens," said

So, what can drivers do?

"The first thing I would ask is you be aware and alert of your surroundings. I know we have windows up, air conditioning fans going, radios are playing, but when you're on the road, especially in construction areas, be alert, be aware," said

So, what should drivers do when they see a fire truck?

"If you see one of our crews responding, one of the things we ask is that you turn your four flashers on, that tells us that you know we're coming or you hear us coming," said "Probably one of the most challenging things is the unpredictability of a driver. Many times people are startled, they don't know what to do and they might jerk their car to the right or left, that's one of our biggest challenges. If you're not sure what to do, just stop where you are. Don't stop suddenly! Come to a slow stop and move over."

He says these may seem like small things, but they are critically important to making fire and safety's job just that much easier.

