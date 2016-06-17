Man admits to playing with shotgun after accidental shooting

A man is in the hospital recovering, after an accidental shooting in north Toledo.

It happened at Wheelers Motorcycle Club at the corner of Stickney and Oakland around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say they arrived to the scene to find Elijah Zachary lying in the middle of Oakland with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

According to the police report, another man admitted that he was playing with a shotgun when he accidentally shot Zachary.

Zachary is expected to be okay.

