Toledo residential road update: New districts getting work

An image of a hole on Detroit and Airport. (Source: William Porter)

Bad roads in Toledo are getting a makeover and your road could be next.

Crews are currently using the mill and fill machine on certain residential streets in District 4 and District 6. District 3 is up next for repairs.

Dave Welch, Commissioner of Streets, Bridges & Harbor, says the roads getting fixed in District 5 are all done.

The list of roads to be fixed in District 1 and District 2 are still being completed with part of the $700,000 scrapped together for residential

road money.

Each district will get the same amount of work.



Welch says, for the same cost, they've added more machines to the mix.

"It's going real well, the crews are working good," he said. "We've actually added a second mill and another paver to keep up with the, we've got a lot of work to do, so to keep up with it."

The goal is to complete the project by the end of the summer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.