BGSU mascots to participate in Columbus Pride Parade

Bowling Green State University mascots Freddie and Frieda will be down in Columbus Saturday for the city's Pride Parade.

A BGSU spokesperson says quote, "Freddie and Frieda's appearance demonstrates the University's support for diversity, inclusion and respect."

This year marks the Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade's 35th year.

