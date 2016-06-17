Pro-Life rally brings protesters on both sides of the abortion issue to Toledo Planned Parenthood

Pro-Life rally brings protesters on both sides of the abortion i - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Pro-Life rally Friday morning at Toledo's Planned Parenthood drew protesters on both sides of the abortion issue. 

Those against it say they don't want federal money supporting abortion. 

"A nation that kills its children has no future, period," said Mark Harrington, executive director of Created Equal.

While those on the other side say they are standing up for women's rights. 

"I believe there needs to be a counter force to offset that, and say that we stand in solidarity with women," said Pro-Choice activist Marlena Ainslie.

Pro-Lifers say abortion offenses their sense of justice. 

"The pre-born child doesn't have a voice, somebody else has to stand up to them and rise their voice," said Harrington. 

While Pro-Choicers say the services provided by Planned Parenthood are a liberty for women. 

"I think women need (access to) abortions," said Ainslie. "I think Planned Parenthood provides comprehensive coverage for women." 

One woman who spoke to WTOL 11 says she was there to show her appreciation to the local Planned Parenthood office for helping her with a cancer diagnosis. 

"This Planned Parenthood found my cancer. They treated me when no one else would, and they were able to help me get health insurance and get me an oncologist in time. Had I waited the 90 days it would have taken to see a doctor, it would have been too late and my cancer would have been further along," said Kerri Deshetler. 

Several Pro-Life organizations are planning major demonstrations just before the Republican National Convention. 

