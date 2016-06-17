4,000 mile cancer ride brings 100 cyclists to Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

4,000 mile cancer ride brings 100 cyclists to Perrysburg

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Cyclists of the 15th Annual 5K for Cancer stop at a Perrysburg church for the night. (Source: WTOL) Cyclists of the 15th Annual 5K for Cancer stop at a Perrysburg church for the night. (Source: WTOL)
One hundred people are riding across the country to raise money for cancer research and scholarships for patients. (Source: WTOL) One hundred people are riding across the country to raise money for cancer research and scholarships for patients. (Source: WTOL)
An image of some of the bicyclists riding through Ohio (Source: WTOL) An image of some of the bicyclists riding through Ohio (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

With the team motto: "Be human. Be better, Be courageous. Be committed," cyclists with a cause continue pedaling a track across the country.

One hundred cyclists have pledged to stay the course from Baltimore to Seattle in the name of cancer research. They've each raised $4500 for the trip - money that will go also be fund scholarships for cancer patients.

Each member has their own reasons for getting on the bike.

"I know for me, I had a friend pass last fall. So just kind of honoring him and honoring a bunch of other people in my own life and the lives of all the people we meet," said Jess O'Toole.

On Friday, the group was in Perrysburg, Ohio in the 15th Annual 4K for Cancer. The group will cycle 4000 miles. This stop will take them to a local church for shelter, food and rest.

"Whoever is in need. That's when we help," said Hope Jarvis, church member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. "And this group was in need of a place to stay tonight so we are happy to have them."

On a typical day, the cyclists cover 70 miles or more. The ride in total will take 70 days.

"It's a very humbling experience. We lead a very simple life. We see there's a lot of beauty and simplicity along the way," said cyclist Joshua Valdivia-McDonald.

The next time they break, they'll be in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The ride is sponsored by Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

