Oregon police were prepared for a standoff situation

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Oregon police say they were prepared for a situation like the standoff that happened at a Pharmacy Center on Friday.

Without their training, they believe the situation could have panned out much differently.

WTOL caught live footage of of the incident that ended in a take-down of the suspect.

"Your crews caught very good footage of what they saw happen when he came out with that pole and went directly at our officers, and the officer had the presence of mind to make the decision to deploy the taser - which was very effective and put him on the ground," said Sgt. Tony Castillo, a 25 year veteran of the Oregon Police Department.

Police officials say the Oregon officers perform 16 hours of divisional training in addition to 16 hours of firearms training per year to prepare for active shooter situations.

Sgt. Castillo says this is what makes the difference in how each situation is handled and that Oregon's department provides more training than the average police department does.

"We encourage a lot of our officers to attend outside source training so we try to allocate 40 hours of training for them which is not the norm for most police departments," he said.

Castillo specializes in training and says that the officer's perception is paramount to deciding whether or not to use lethal force.

If there was something they could have improved upon, he said body cameras and a drone would have helped even more.

Why these tools are necessary

The body camera and drone discussion has been looming in Oregon for months now and Chief Mike Navarre says if they had a unmanned aerial system, commonly referred to as a drone, they would have been able to provide another vantage point for officers this morning.

He says at the conclusion of this situation the drone would have helped with mapping out the crime scene, saving his officers time with reports. The drones can be used to see where suspects are and monitor their activities. In addition, they provide another tool to keep the officers safe.

"The best argument for the use of drones is the safety of officers - especially in situations where they are confronting armed suspects," Navarre said.

Body cameras would also provide another vantage point for officers responding to the scene.

Dash cams were used at the Oregon Pharmacy Center Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.