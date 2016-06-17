VIDEO: Dash cam shows deputy being hit head-on by drunk driver

Dash cam video shows a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy being hit head-on by a drunk driver, while on patrol earlier this month.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted the video on their Facebook page Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office says the officer suffered only minor injures and is already back to work. The patrol car, however, did sustain severe damage.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.