63-year-old man arrested twice in two days for trafficking cocaine

A 63-year-old man was arrested for trafficking cocaine not once, but twice… in just two days.

The first arrest happened Wednesday, after the Multiple Area Narcotics Task Force received information that 63-year-old Otis King was transporting illegal narcotics from Toledo to Bryan.

King’s vehicle was located by West Unity Police and a traffic stop was conducted.

During a consent search of the vehicle cocaine was found on King, along as his two passengers, 51-year-old William Ebersole and 47-year-old Candy Thornton.

Then, on Thursday, King was arrested once more, again after the police were tipped off.

This time his vehicle was located on State Route 108 in Henry County. King was then arrested, along with his passenger, 39-year-old Angela Ankney, for possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony.

Both King and Ankney were transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and were scheduled to appear in Napoleon Municipal Court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.