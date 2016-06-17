Man arrested for breaking and entering tells police he thought i - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for breaking and entering tells police he thought it was his own home

(Source: AP Image) (Source: AP Image)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A Perrysburg man arrested for breaking and entering told police he thought it was his own home. 

It happened around 2:35 a.m. Thursday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called out to the home on the 16000 block of Albain Road in Summerfield Township, after the elderly homeowner heard what sounded like voices coming from the unattached garage behind the home. 

When the deputy arrived, he found the intoxicated man destroying the resident's vehicle, which was parked in the garage. Police say he also caused extensive damage to the interior of the garage. 

After taking the 32-year-old suspect into custody, it was found he had broken into a barn on the property as well. 

Then, while the man was being transported to jail, police say he became combative and began kicking the back doors of the patrol car, causing damage to the deputy's vehicle.

The man now faces felony Breaking and Entering charges in addition to felony charges of Malicious Destruction of Police Property. 

The man's name is being withheld pending his arraignment. 

Police believe it was an isolated incident because the man claimed he believed he was at his own home at the time, which police found out was only half a mile away. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 734-243-7070. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly