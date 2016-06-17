Man arrested for breaking and entering tells police he thought it was his own home

A Perrysburg man arrested for breaking and entering told police he thought it was his own home.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. Thursday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called out to the home on the 16000 block of Albain Road in Summerfield Township, after the elderly homeowner heard what sounded like voices coming from the unattached garage behind the home.

When the deputy arrived, he found the intoxicated man destroying the resident's vehicle, which was parked in the garage. Police say he also caused extensive damage to the interior of the garage.

After taking the 32-year-old suspect into custody, it was found he had broken into a barn on the property as well.

Then, while the man was being transported to jail, police say he became combative and began kicking the back doors of the patrol car, causing damage to the deputy's vehicle.

The man now faces felony Breaking and Entering charges in addition to felony charges of Malicious Destruction of Police Property.

The man's name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

Police believe it was an isolated incident because the man claimed he believed he was at his own home at the time, which police found out was only half a mile away.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 734-243-7070.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.