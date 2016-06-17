Buckeye Boys State to leave Bowling Green after 39 years

A major program is moving out of Bowling Green after 39 years.

The American Legion Buckeye Boys State Board of trustees voted Thursday night to relocate the American Legion Buckeye Boys State event. It will now be located at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Negotiations have been happening since June 2015 in an attempt to secure a new five-year conference agreement. During that time, several other institutions, including Miami University, fought to win the program. In the end, the board made the decision to leave Bowling Green. And a majority vote by the board of trustees sealed the deal.

The move will be effective in 2017.

The program, which originally started back in 1936, is the largest Boys State program in the nation. More than 1,250 of the top high school junior young men in the state attend. It was held at Ohio University in Athens until 1978, when it moved to Bowling Green.

The Buckeye Boys State is well-known as a major source of income for local businesses each year, since1978. The program became something the community had gotten used to.

Anne Pattenburg, owner of SamB's restaurant, says she is sad to see the program go.

"Usually there's an influx of parents and the boys come in on Saturday nights before the last day Sunday. Sometimes we get a lot of business too because everyone's leaving," she said.

The board thanks the Bowling Green and Wood County community for its support over the years. Even so, the Chamber of Commerce is disappointed there was not a way to keep the program at the city's university.

"The impact is naturally going to be a loss of economics - we are going to have less folks in our restaurants, hotels, even our gas stations - and we are saddened by the fact that there could not have been an agreement." Executive Director of Bowling Green's Chamber of Commerce Earlene Kirkpatrick said.

Vice President of The Buckeye Boys State program Jim Koppin said their relocation was simply business.

"I don't want it to reflect that we're leaving here with bad feelings, we're not. It was just, I think it boiled down as much as a business decision as anything."

A spokesperson from BGSU issued this statement:

"Bowling Green State University appreciates its long-standing relationship with the American Legion and Buckeye Boys State. We wish the program the best of luck."

