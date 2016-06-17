Man in custody following standoff that unfolded on live television

A man is in police custody following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in Oregon Friday morning.

Officers were called to The Pharmacy Center in the 2700 block of Navarre Avenue just after 4 a.m.

According to Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre, officers were responding to burglar alarms at the location. When they got in the parking lot, his officers found a man in the entryway of the building.

The suspect, 40-year-old Lewis Buchwalter of Curtice, Ohio left the building three different times during the standoff.

When Buchwalter came out the first time, he pointed what appeared to be a gun at an officer, who then fired at the suspect.

The object pointed at the officer was later determined to be a plastic tray used to count pills, but dash-cam video captured by police shows that it did appear to be a weapon of some sort.

“It’s a very dangerous job,” said Chief Navarre. “It looks like he faced something that was being represented as a gun and made a split-second decision.”

Officer Schmidlin, 24, fired nine 32-caliber pellets at the suspect less than 10 minutes after arriving on scene. He’s been with the Oregon Police Department for two years.

Buchwalter was hit in the head and face at least twice but was not phased.

“Those pellets should have taken him down,” said Chief Navarre. “We’ll be looking into that.”

The suspect then went back inside the building, and for a short time, it led to a barricade situation. The department's Special Response Team was then brought out to assist with the situation.

Officers pointed guns at the building but told the suspect that they wouldn't hurt him if he came out.

When Buchwalter came out again, with what appeared to be a broomstick, he told officers to shoot him before returning to the building.

When he came out a third time, the suspect was carrying a long piece of metal, likely from a door frame, and walked towards the officers.

Once it was determined that he wasn’t carrying a weapon, an officer was able to take him down with a stun gun.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera by photojournalist Joe Cromer and broadcast live on WTOL 11 This Morning. Watch the video in the player above.

“Everyone did a great job, including officers and dispatchers. Officers showed great weapon discipline,” said Chief Navarre. “Everything went according to training and there was a good outcome.”

By 4:33 a.m., Buchwalter was arrested and transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for knee and head injuries.

It’s unclear what charges he will face.

Officer Schmidlin, who shot Buchwalter, was visibly shaken after the incident. He will be taking several days off to recover.

A third-party will review the reports to see if the officer broke any laws.

Officials say Buchwalter had just signed himself out of St. Charles Hospital before breaking into The Pharmacy Center. He had checked in Thursday, but it’s unclear why.

Police say they are unsure if he was under the influence of any drugs at the time of the standoff. Before the incident, Buchwalter only had a traffic violation on his crime record.

Investigators are now looking to obtain surveillance video from inside the pharmacy to figure out what Buchwalter was doing there.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.