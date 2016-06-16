'It's better to have a plan than nothing at all' in an active shooter situation

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Many of us think you can't really prepare for what happened in Orlando, but some experts say there are a few things a business or you can do so that you're more aware if you find yourself in a similar situation.

"First thing they should be thinking about is preparing a plan, making a plan. Because preparing makes sense," said Earl Mack, security expert and former Deputy Director for the Ohio Department of Homeland Security.

Mack says businesses should work with law enforcement and first responders to develop a plan then train employees on that plan.

"Especially large venues where large amounts of people frequent - there should be a plan of evacuation," he said.

Mack says it's important to note that preparing may not prevent a situation or fully protect you but it could still be beneficial.

"At least you'll know how to evacuate, there's an evacuation plan. You know that if there's a shooter coming to the door as an employee, you know if you have clients in here you know which way to tell the clients to go," he said.

He also says if you have a plan, police officers will know where exits and windows are and what a business looks like inside - all things that could impact the outcome of an active shooter situation.

So what kind of safety measures do some of our local businesses downtown have in place?

WTOL 11 talked to the owner of The Blarney Irish Pub, who says they rely on security.

"We've, for years now have, had security at our doors - one checking ID's and just checking for any trouble," said Ed Beczynski, restaurant owner..

According to Beczynski, they also keep in close contact with the other bars in the area and share information if they see or deal with anyone suspicious.



Security is a top priority.



"Security is very important, just keeping our customers safe. and that's very important," said Beczynski.



Mack says the most important thing to remember is it's better to have a plan, than have nothing at all.



