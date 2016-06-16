Neighbors on Forsythe Street turn to Call 11 For Action to get speeders stopped

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

People living on Forsythe Street say too many drivers have "the need for speed" and they're fed up. It's happening on Forsythe, between Woodville Road and Earl Street.

Cars aren't supposed to go very fast on the street because there's a hearing impaired child and it's only 25 miles per hour there.

Resident Jeremy Ketron said, “We yell at them, tell them to stop, slow down, tell them the speed limit is 25. And they'll slam on their brakes and then speed off again. It's just constant. Every day.”

Ketron has six kids living at the house, including his son Jasper, who has Down Syndrome and is hearing impaired. He said kids have the right to safely play in the front yard on a summer day.

“Eventually one of these kids are going to get smashed. They're going to get hit real hard. I mean, then what?” said Ketron.

Kyle Lewis lives next door and said, “These cars come up and down here at least punching 40 miles per hour and we have the kids out here and we yell at them to slow down and they want to get out of the car and try to fight us for protecting our kids around here.”

After no one would return their calls, the neighbors contacted Call 11 For Action. The Mayor's Office then told us police would come out with their new hand-held speed cameras.

We were then told officers only clocked drivers at 5 miles over the limit. But, residents aren't buying that.

“It's more frustrating than anything. Everybody just like speeds down the street,” Ketron said.

Since we first started making our own calls on behalf of the homeowners, we asked City Councilman Peter Ujvagi if there was anything he could do to help. He said he hadn't seen any reports yet or complaints about speeding on Forsythe, but it's something he promised to look into.

The Councilman said he'll look into police reports and find out if drivers are using Forsythe for a shortcut.

“But the most important thing we have to do is maintain the quality of life in our residential communities. We don't have cul-de-sacs. We don't have curly Q streets. We have straight, you know, grids. So you can go a lot faster on the straight grids,” Ujvagi said.

The city sent us petitions to try to get a traffic study and maybe speed bumps. We handed them off to Jeremy and he immediately went door to door getting the signatures he needs. He said he already had more than 25 percent of the residents sign it, as required by the petitions.

We'll let you know what is done to slow down the dangerous drivers.

If you have a traffic or consumer problem that you would like help with, contact Call 11 For Action at (419) 255-2255 or fill out a form here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.