Neighbors on Forsythe Street turn to Call 11 For Action to get s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Neighbors on Forsythe Street turn to Call 11 For Action to get speeders stopped

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

People living on Forsythe Street say too many drivers have "the need for speed" and they're fed up. It's happening on Forsythe, between Woodville Road and Earl Street. 

Cars aren't supposed to go very fast on the street because there's a hearing impaired child and it's only 25 miles per hour there.

Resident Jeremy Ketron said, “We yell at them, tell them to stop, slow down, tell them the speed limit is 25. And they'll slam on their brakes and then speed off again. It's just constant. Every day.” 

Ketron has six kids living at the house, including his son Jasper, who has Down Syndrome and is hearing impaired. He said kids have the right to safely play in the front yard on a summer day.

“Eventually one of these kids are going to get smashed. They're going to get hit real hard. I mean, then what?” said Ketron. 

Kyle Lewis lives next door and said, “These cars come up and down here at least punching 40 miles per hour and we have the kids out here and we yell at them to slow down and they want to get out of the car and try to fight us for protecting our kids around here.” 

After no one would return their calls, the neighbors contacted Call 11 For Action. The Mayor's Office then told us police would come out with their new hand-held speed cameras. 

We were then told officers only clocked drivers at 5 miles over the limit. But, residents aren't buying that.

“It's more frustrating than anything. Everybody just like speeds down the street,” Ketron said. 

Since we first started making our own calls on behalf of the homeowners, we asked City Councilman Peter Ujvagi if there was anything he could do to help. He said he hadn't seen any reports yet or complaints about speeding on Forsythe, but it's something he promised to look into. 

The Councilman said he'll look into police reports and find out if drivers are using Forsythe for a shortcut. 

“But the most important thing we have to do is maintain the quality of life in our residential communities. We don't have cul-de-sacs. We don't have curly Q streets. We have straight, you know, grids. So you can go a lot faster on the straight grids,” Ujvagi said. 

The city sent us petitions to try to get a traffic study and maybe speed bumps. We handed them off to Jeremy and he immediately went door to door getting the signatures he needs. He said he already had more than 25 percent of the residents sign it, as required by the petitions. 

We'll let you know what is done to slow down the dangerous drivers. 

If you have a traffic or consumer problem that you would like help with, contact Call 11 For Action at (419) 255-2255 or fill out a form here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly