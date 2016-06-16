Toledo Museum of Art to open new exhibit featuring both interior and exterior sculptures

The Toledo Museum of Art is getting ready to kick off a brand new exhibit by Jaume Plensa, whose larger than life sculptures can be seen all throughout the campus.

"What we hope people will do is spend time both in the indoor part of the exhibition and wander around the grounds because there are wonderful sculptures scattered all over the museums 36 acres," said Amy Gilman, associate director of the Toledo Museum of Art.

The exhibit is so larger that one installation even caused traffic delays on Monroe Street. It's called Paula, and is just one of six new outdoor sculptures that can be seen surrounding the museum.

Getting the work inside brought even more challenges.

"3D work can be very challenging, some of it is very heavy, it's very awkward to move, you don't want things to be on top of each other, certainly in this show because you want people to be able to have their personal experience with that work and be able to let it breathe," said Gilman.

She says it's been both a challenging and exciting experience for the museum, because as a whole, this type of exhibit is rare.

"Not every artist has work that can be both interior and exterior, so this show was a great way for us to introduce that concept to our visitors," said Gilman. "This is your museum, it is the TOLEDO Museum of Art and it's for the public. So, anything we can do to enhance that experience and that feeling is something we really want to continue."

The exhibit will run from Friday, June 17 until November 6.

