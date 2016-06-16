Downtown Toledo's Art Loops provide entertainment for all ages

Toledo School for the Arts' Toledo Steel group performs on a street in the Toledo Art Loop. (Source: WTOL)

One of the artists displays blown glass at the event in downtown Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

A contortionist from Bird's Eye Circus performing at the June Art Loop. (Source: WTOL)

Downtown Toledo got extra 'artsy' Thursday night for the June Art Loop.

Outdoor performances from Bird's Eye View Circus were featured and members even instructed the audience on the trapeze and tight wire.

Violet Defiant, a contortionist with the group, shared her secret of how she never gets injured.

"I spend a ton of time bending every single day. So I just work up to it a little bit at a time," she said.

In addition to performing, Ellen Garber-Pearson stopped to share her enthusiasm for the arts and her involvement.

"To be an adult and playing is very healthy and very fun. It's my whole life," she said.

Kids could get creative in a sandbox up the street. The sandbox was sponsored by Ice Creations and had a Mud Hens ice sculpture close by.

Chad Hartson of the company expressed his thoughts on how the Art Loop has impacted Toledo.

"The Art Loop has done great things with the City of Toledo and this is all encompassed in that," he said.

Downtown galleries open their doors and artists line the streets on the third Thursday of each month.

The Arts Commission sponsors the events throughout the season.

"We've been down here for the last two years," said photographer Rich Ball. "Fun to show off your photography, fun to show off your art."

