TFD Firefighters add second title to name

On Thursday, firefighters of the Toledo Fire Department added a new title to their names.

They now read "firefighter/EMT".

Todd Freeland, TFD firefighter/EMT explained that this training provides the community with more services.

"We can do more for the citizens of Toledo. We can do better interventions. We can administer drugs. We can provide better service and better care for them," he said.

This year's training was held at Owens Community College - a school that has a facility used to train first responders using real-life scenarios.

