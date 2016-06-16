Special Olympics kicks off with torch run through Ohio

The Special Olympics in Ohio kicked off Thursday with the ceremonial torch run carried by law enforcement.

This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the law enforcement run that starts in northwest Ohio.

Officers carry the Flame of Hope through the state to its capital, Columbus.

"You know the importance really is just to support this special cause of the, you know, that is the Special Olympics - the importance of raising awareness for everyone.We as law enforcement are trying to partner with them and raise money," said Lt. John Altman of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "Last year, actually, $560,000 was raised for Special Olympics."

More than 2,000 officers are expected to participate.

