Armed man dead after officer-involved shooting in Williams Co., investigation underway

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Williams County that left one man dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a residence on US-20 near CR-7 around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to check the well-being of a man, who health care officials say sounded irate and upset on the phone. They say he made statements that led them to believe he may harm himself or others with a firearm.

When deputies arrived to the residence, they tried to talk to the man, who had what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle. The man was then fatally shot by an officer and medics were called to the scene.

The shooting is now under investigation.

