'You pick it. You pull it.': Vacant lot new home to old cars

At Cherry Picked Auto Parts in Toledo customers can pick parts out of used cars and purchase them at cheap prices. (Source: WTOL)

A vacant property in west Toledo sees new life with old cars.

Cherry Picked Auto Parts is run out of west Toledo and operates on the phrase, 'You pick it. You pull it.'

The auto parts store does not sell cars, but auto parts at cheap prices - recycling and giving customers a price break because they do most of the work.

"It just makes it easier for more people to buy cheap parts to fix their cars to keep their cars running, and it helps the Toledo economy by supporting a locally owned business," owner Joel Beren said.

Beren has recently expanded the business by 7 acres with the approval of Toledo City Council. This creates space for the possibility of displaying 2,000 additional cars and might mean the addition of extra jobs in the future.

Beren says the lot has been empty for decades.

If you'd like to shop there, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.