Diversion Channel approved for Ottawa flood relief

Flood control from the Blanchard River seems to be never ending in Hancock County. But down the river in Putnam County, flood relief may be just around the bend.

In 2007, the stretch of Downtown Ottawa was covered in flood water. Now, plans are underway to ensure that at the 10 year mark, that scene is never repeated.

The 100 year flood of 2007 spurred an investigation by the Army Corps of Engineers on solving the problem of flooding in Ottawa.

Two solutions were found; building a diversion channel to keep water from backing up in an oxbow west of town, and lowering the approach of the I-9 bridge, which acted as a dam once the water spilled over the river bank.

Both solutions, once completed, are expected to lower a 100 year flood water level by a minimum of 9 inches.

It doesn't seem like a lot at first, but to folks in Ottawa, it could make all the difference.

"Ask our downtown businesses, ask our residents downtown, ask anyone that was affected; what would have happened if it was three inches lower? And everybody's going to say, 'Oh my God, it would have been so much better.' So, that's where we're at," said Village of Ottawa Mayor Dean Meyer.

As work done on the I-9 bridge came to a close Tuesday, the directors of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District voted for final approval of the diversion channel.

The $5 million project will build a 4,100 foot channel to redirect flood water away from a troublesome oxbow west of Ottawa that is historically where flood waters clog and cause a backup into the village.

"Rather than have this big blob go slow, you know, get the water moving faster and that should help a lot." said Mayor Meyer.

"It won't alleviate all of the flooding problems. It may not alleviate the majority of the problems. But, it should d rop water about nine inches in downtown Ottawa," said Clark Lynn Army, general manager of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.

The channel doesn't come without objections though. The proposed location has the diversion cutting through two farming properties.

WTOL 11 contacted one of the farmers Thursday, but they declined to comment on camera.

Officials will work with the farmers to give them a fair price for the land, or if a deal can't be reached, use eminent domain laws to claim the land.

Army understands the farmer's frustrations, but says in this case, the needs of the village out weigh the needs of the few.

"It's important to be able to get emergency services in and out of these villages and these cities. It's important that businesses aren't adversely impacted with the way the economy is these days," said Army. "It's important that people can go about their day to day living, get their kids to school."

Construction for the channel could begin in the next 6 to 12 months, and is expected to be be completed within a year.

