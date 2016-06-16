Research group from UT predicts algal bloom impact for 2016 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Research group from UT predicts algal bloom impact for 2016

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
UT Lake Erie Research team braves choppy waters to return sensors and collect data on Lake Erie. (Source: WTOL) UT Lake Erie Research team braves choppy waters to return sensors and collect data on Lake Erie. (Source: WTOL)
A view of Lake Erie from the boat used by the research team (Source: WTOL) A view of Lake Erie from the boat used by the research team (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

As summer approaches so does the season of a possible algal bloom on Lake Erie.

A team of researchers were out on the waters Thursday in the fourth excursion to collect data through a series of tests led by Dr. Tom Bridgeman.

Bridgeman says because Toledo has seen algal blooms in the last 12 out of 14 years, it is unlikely one will not surface in 2016. However, he predicts the bloom this year will be of a smaller size because the weather has been so dry. 

Dr. Bridgeman and a group of three students were out returning sensors to buoys that monitor algae levels and collect samples for a test called the plankton tow. 

The plankton tow determines which type of algae is in the water - with special attention to blue-green algae which is toxic.

"Right now there is a large amount of golden algae, which is harmless," said Dr. Bridgeman. "And it looks from our plankton tow, there is a bit of blue-green algae in the water." 

He says the detection of blue-green algae is to be expected this time of year and should not alarm anyone yet.

"It's pretty typical that we will see a small increase in blue-green algae during this time of year and then it will typically disappear by the start of July. And then it comes back at the end of July. And that is where it really increases to a large amount," he said.

The team is also working with others who have sensors on buoys to get the most accurate readings on what to expect this season.

"We got together with all the other people who have buoys and sensors out here and calibrated them all together. It was kind of like those old movies when they say 'lets sync our watches.' So we've synced our sensors. So now we're returning them back to the Lake today," he said.

Bridgeman indicated the Research Center would continue working with others in the weeks ahead to inform the City of the quality water in the Lake.

He said, "If you want to know how the algae is moving around, you want all of the measurements to be similar. So if you see that the reading is twice as much you can see it in more than one location - so you know its true."

