Drivers react to new roundabout plans in Perrysburg

The intersection of State Route 199 and Roachton Road in Perrysburg Township is being transformed by The Ohio Department of Transportation into a roundabout.

This is creating consternation among some drivers who are anxious about the change and fed up with the amount of construction around town.

"I think there's a lot of traffic with all the construction going on. Lots of traffic to re-route," says Debbie Harrigan.

Drivers will see intermittent lane restrictions between June 27 - July 7. Flaggers will be at the site to direct traffic. After July 7, the intersection will close down completely.

"Lovely.That will be a nightmare. I will plan out my trips accordingly if I really need to go out," says Staci Bella.

According to ODOT the roundabout will be finished by the end of September, weather permitting.

"I feel like the backroads have gotten really crowded and it's taking a lot of the safety away from roads I normally travel because they're not using interstates anymore," says Kayla Richards.

Signs will be posted for alternative routes around the construction.



Roger Loomis says,"Seems like they have everything disrupted at the same time rather than trying to get one area done and then transitioning into another area."

