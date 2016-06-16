Teamsters local president retires

Teamsters Local President Bill Litchenwald has announced his retirement.

Lichtenwald replaced Les Singer in the late 1990's as head of one of Northwest Ohio's largest Union Locals.

He was also President of the Ohio Conference of Teamsters and until December of last year was on the Teamster Central State’s Pension fund. He resigned when it was found the fund only had about eight years of funds left for retirees.

Current Secretary Treasurer Chuck Collinson will become the interim President of Local 20.

