Summer 2016: Most dangerous jobs for teens

The National Consumers League (NCL), a consumer and worker advocacy group, recently reported the five most dangerous job categories for teens for the summer of 2016.

The top five categories include:

Tobacco harvesting

Agricultural harvesting of crops and using machinery

Traveling youth sales crews

Construction and height work

Landscaping

Grounds keeping and lawn service

Teenager, Evan Crozier, works one of those dangerous jobs as a John Deere technician.

“I've heard of people d ropping stuff on their fingers and toes and breaking their fingers and toes," said Crozier. "I'm not scared about it because I just enjoy what I do and I'm careful about what I do."

But Brittany Sniegowski, who worked for a short-term loan company in Toledo didn’t feel as lucky.

When Sniegowski was 18 years old she got robbed at gunpoint while on her shift. She quit her job the next day and is very happy where she works now.

“Really think like, ‘Is this the only job out there for me?’ Because there are places/companies that actually take pride in protecting their employees and making sure their employees are happy,” she said.



Other blacklisted tasks NCL reported include:

Door-to-door sales

Long-distance traveling away from parental supervision

Use of chemicals

Working in grain facilities

Working on ladders

Roofs or other high places.

The NCL is encouraging youth to say “no” to their employers if they are asked to do any of the listed tasks if they feel unsafe.

The Toledo Police Department is also urging parents to get involved in researching their teen’s job before they start, especially if they’re jobs that require them to work during late night hours.

“Just look at our crime statistics. They go up after midnight, so we don’t want our kids roaming the streets at that time,” said Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

The most dangerous job, although not very many teens in Ohio work in this industry, was working in tobacco fields.

The report is not meant to deter teens from working, but rather to keep them safe while on the job.

The NCL was founded in 1899 to fight child labor and they will have this report again next year for the summer of 2017.

