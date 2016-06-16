Driver passes out, rolls semi into ditch

One man is in the hospital after rolling his semi early Thursday morning.

State troopers were called out shortly after midnight for a crash involving a rolled semi in the eastbound lane of the Ohio Turnpike at Reynolds road in Maumee.

The driver told troopers that he felt like he was going to black out and attempted to pull over to the shoulder. The driver then passed out and ended up rolling the truck into the ditch. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The semi was loaded with frozen food that had to be removed before the truck could be pulled out of the ditch. Traffic on the entrance ramp from Reynolds Road onto the Turnpike was impacted while crews cleared the scene.

