TPD using speed guns to crack down on street racing

Speeders, watch out! This summer, Toledo police say they will use their speed guns to prevent street racing.



Police say areas notorious for the problem in addition to speeding are on Glendale near Swan Creek Metropark and I-75 between Alexis and Ottawa River Road.



The speed guns, which take photos, will catch drivers blowing past posted speed limits.

Tickets issued by this type of gun are slightly different than tickets given by officers in person.

Officers say speeders typically will not be stopped while breaking the law. Instead, tickets will come in the mail.

Police say the ticket will not impact driving records.



Since March, more than 2,000 tickets have been issued by four speed guns.

