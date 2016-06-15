Bowling Green holds vigil for Orlando victims

People across the country continue to mourn the victims of the Orlando attack. Some members of the LGBT community say it happened in a place where they feel most comfortable.

On Wednesday night, members of the Bowling Green community came together for the second time to mourn and remember the victims of those killed in the shooting.

When Linda Tomajko heard about the attack, she gathered people together for a vigil right away. Wednesday night, a pre-planned vigil gave even more people the chance to come together.

"We can put aside the things that separate us, and realize that every single person is human and they deserve compassion," said Tomajko.

Nancy Down says gay bars are a place where the LGBT community feels safe and accepted, so she was shocked to hear of the shooting in Orlando.

"Kinda reminds you of, maybe it's not always so safe to be gay in America," said Down.

BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey was among the community leaders who spoke at the vigil. She says regular people shouldn't have access to weapons of mass destruction.

"I do believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe when our forefathers adopted that Second Amendment they didn't think of weapons of war and assault rifles being used against innocent victims and small children. Those are weapons of war," said Mazey.

Students at the University of Toledo also came together Wednesday night to honor those killed in Orlando.

The event was put on by the Student Bar Association and was open to the entire campus and community.

Organizers say it was important to come together in this time of grief.

"It's something important to stand by each other in these times of crisis, and show the community that, you know, as young professionals, we're here for everybody, and the community, and we want to be a source of strength and love for Toledo," said UT law student Kaileigh Gibbs.

Donations were also accepted at the event. Organizers say they will be given to the Red Cross of Central Florida.

