Bowling Green holds vigil for Orlando victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green holds vigil for Orlando victims

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

People across the country continue to mourn the victims of the Orlando attack. Some members of the LGBT community say it happened in a place where they feel most comfortable. 

On Wednesday night, members of the Bowling Green community came together for the second time to mourn and remember the victims of those killed in the shooting.  

When Linda Tomajko heard about the attack, she gathered people together for a vigil right away. Wednesday night, a pre-planned vigil gave even more people the chance to come together. 

"We can put aside the things that separate us, and realize that every single person is human and they deserve compassion," said Tomajko. 

Nancy Down says gay bars are a place where the LGBT community feels safe and accepted, so she was shocked to hear of the shooting in Orlando. 

"Kinda reminds you of, maybe it's not always so safe to be gay in America," said Down. 

BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey was among the community leaders who spoke at the vigil. She says regular people shouldn't have access to weapons of mass destruction. 

"I do believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe when our forefathers adopted that Second Amendment they didn't think of weapons of war and assault rifles being used against innocent victims and small children. Those are weapons of war," said Mazey. 

Students at the University of Toledo also came together Wednesday night to honor those killed in Orlando.

The event was put on by the Student Bar Association and was open to the entire campus and community. 

Organizers say it was important to come together in this time of grief.

"It's something important to stand by each other in these times of crisis, and show the community that, you know, as young professionals, we're here for everybody, and the community, and we want to be a source of strength and love for Toledo," said UT law student Kaileigh Gibbs. 

Donations were also accepted at the event. Organizers say they will be given to the Red Cross of Central Florida.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly