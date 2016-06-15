Buckeye Boys State welcomes new governor, teaching teens about g - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Buckeye Boys State welcomes new governor, teaching teens about government

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The Buckeye State welcomed a new governor Wednesday, sort of. 

The Buckeye Boys State Program held at Bowling Green State University is giving more than 1,000 high school students the chance to learn about government by campaigning and being elected to positions. 

David Helm says he went into the eight-day program knowing he wanted to run for governor.

"I just wanted to hold a leadership position," said Helm.  

Helm says he ran a personal campaign with his Lt. Governor.

"We believe if you make a personal connection with the electorate, that you can definitely earn their vote," said Helm.  

And it paid off. Helm won the election and was sworn in as governor Wednesday night. 

Helm says his experience in this program has taught him lessons for life.  

"People keep addressing me as Mr. Governor and I want to be president of the United States, so being addressed as governor is just a good feeling," said Helm. "And I do feel like this is truly a week to shape a lifetime and I believe I became a stronger leader within this week." 

There is also a Buckeye Girls State.  

