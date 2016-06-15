Perrysburg Township to vote on police protection levy

The levy trustees agreed to on Wednesday is a two mill levy, for five years. (Source: WTOL)

Perrysburg Township wants you to support a police protection levy this November.



"We're struggling so we need to go back to the voters and ask for a little bit more," said Lt. Matt Gazarek with the Perrysburg Township Police Department.



The levy trustees agreed to on Wednesday is a two mill levy,for five years, that would generate between $700,000 and $800,000. A homeowner with a $100,000 home will pay about $70 a year.

Bob Mack, a trustee, says the levy will get the department get back on track.

"It kind of resolves our funding issue, where we've been extracting money from the general fund to fund police operations. And that's not something that is sustainable for the township," said Mack.

According to Mack, the levy will replace what inheritance and inventory taxes used to provide the township to help fund the department.

Lt. Gazarek says the levy would help the department with everything from vehicle maintenance to help filling some open positions.

"We're down several officers right now from where we used to be, so we're hoping to get back up to those numbers and then continue to run, replace things as we need to," he said.

Without the levy, the lieutenant says the department would continue to try and make do with less. They would also to make cuts.

Mack says he wants people to really consider this issue before they hit the polls.

"You get a little added extra touch when you have a local police force that they realize that it's their job to protect Perrysburg Township. And I think our people do a fine job doing that," he said.

Last time the township asked for a new police protection levy it failed.



