Orlando Shooting: How to defend yourself in the face of danger

A dangerous attack like the one in Orlando can happen when you least expect it. So, how can you prepare yourself?

WTOL 11's Dane Sanzenbacher talked to the director of JP Black Belt Academy to find out.

"Mental Preparation is everything because when you're put in that situation, a lot of people think it is a fight or flight situation, but they don't process it that way, they tend to freeze and go into denial, and it's that hesitation and denial that kills people because they're taking time to think when they don't have time to think," said Jon Penny.

He says there are three good options for what to do when in a dangerous situation; run, barricade or fight.

"A person at work would look at where the exits are. If they can't get to the exits, where are places that I can barricade myself in. And if that's not there, then okay, how would I fight," said Penny.

If you get all the way to number three, Penny says you have to commit to it, and it's an option that has to be considered way in advance.

"Even if it means fighting in a situation that's not great, it's still a significantly better survival chance than doing nothing. I would tell them to look for improvised weapons, those generally take the form of something that can be thrown or held in the hand," said Penny.

He says he is in no means encouraging people to take the law into their own hands, but the simple thought, the consideration. is an insurance policy.

"Just like having a fire extinguisher, I don't relish the idea of having a fire in my house, but I know if it happens, I have a plan," said Penny.

We don't know why people do what they do. We can't control it. But we can be prepared.

