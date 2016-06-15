Water rates could triple without teamwork

A new study reveals water rates in Toledo could triple over the next decade if local municipalities don't work together.

The Regional Water Rate study began after the 2014 water crisis when many suburban communities were considering leaving the Toledo water system.

It was conducted by three independent consulting companies and examined the financial impact of suburbs using their own water supply system versus paying the City of Toledo.

The study shows rates for Toledoans were shown to increase from an average of $22 a month to over $60 a month. Suburban rates would shoot up to around $41 a month.

But the study says a shared regional approach would cost all area municipalities about $36 a month - a scenario local leaders say makes the most financial sense.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said, "If we go alone - high costs for the City of Toledo, devastating costs if we go alone. Higher cost for the suburbs if they don't work together. The best scenario seems to be a regional system."

And Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson said, "It's gonna be a tool that we're gonna be able to use - elected officials are going to be able to use - to make rational decisions about how we move forward with the delivery of water."

Various districts have water supply agreements with the City of Toledo set to expire within the next 10 years.

If the suburban areas decide not to use the Toledo system they would need to build a new water treatment plant which could cost several hundred million dollars.

Some critics say local leaders need to evaluate other factors besides cost like issues in distribution and safety.

