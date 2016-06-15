Buckeye Boys State explore career as officers with BG police

The Buckeye Boys State Program was in town touring the Bowling Green Police Department Wednesday.

Students participating got a first-hand look at what being a police officer entails.

The department’s most popular member, K-9 officer Arci, gave the group a demonstration.

The group got a chance to see all aspects of BGPD from administration to hearing about the Chief’s daily tasks.

“It's not all about solving a case in 60 minutes. It takes a lot of strong character, in that you have to have integrity. You also have to have perseverance, and you have to have a greater purpose than just for yourself, you're serving your community,” said Major Justin White.

The program gives young men the chance to explore a career path they’re interested in, by giving them a very real feel of what police work is all about.

