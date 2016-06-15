Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook ad for free makeup has secret c - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook ad for free makeup has secret catch

By John Matarese, Reporter
Facebook is teaming up with ads for beauty products and some of them promise free samples of wrinkle cream and other items.

But, before you sign up, you need to be aware of the catch associated with the free items so you don’t waste your money.

Notices ad free products on Facebook

Peggy Moser only wants the best for her dog Man and herself, so a Facebook ad for free beauty cream samples caught her eye.

“It came on Facebook, and said would you like to receive samples of high end beauty products, example, Estee Lauder, Lancôme, Etcetera,” said Moser.

All she has to do was give her credit card for shipping.

“All you have to do is send up $4.95 postage and handling, no strings attached. Nothing to buy,” said Moser.

Received items never heard of

But two weeks later, she says instead of name brands, she received a jar of “Nouveau Serum” and “Tranquille Eye Cream.”

"This is Tranquille eye cream. And there is no such brand, I researched it online, there is no company that makes it,” said Moser.

But the worst part was the $89 bill that showed up on her credit card.

Catch the fine print

Peggy says she never saw the fine print saying if she didn’t return products in 14 days, she’ll agree to a recurring monthly fee.

“I asked him where they were located, and the only answer he gave me was Customer Service. And I said Customer Service where? He said In Customer Service,” said Moser.

Websites for Nouveau and Tranquille lead to various other post office boxes and a UPS store.

Be sure to ask questions before you give your credit card, so you don’t waste your money.

