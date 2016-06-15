Tire drop off event held Saturday

The City of Toledo is inviting residents to bring up to 10 tires for its drop off event this Saturday.

The tires brought to the event at Rogers High School will be recycled free of charge.

The City is also accepting bulky items and refuse free of charge, as well as latex paint for a $1 per gallon fee.

Commercial tires will not be accepted, nor will console or projection televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators or large appliances. Residents looking to recycle those items should check with Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful.

This weekend's event is made possible be a Litter Management Grant from the Ohio EPA and coordinated by the Department of Neighborhoods in conjunction with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful and the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District.

The drop off runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

For more information call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

