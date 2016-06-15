TPS saves money for district, moves into new building - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
It was move-in day for TPS administrators on Wednesday. (Source: WTOL)
Dr. Romules Durant, TPS Superintendent says they will be considering and education service campus in their new building on North Superior. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

School is out but Toledo Public Schools are on the move.

Administrators have moved out of their old building on Manhattan Boulevard and into their new home on North Superior.

The new location has four floors and is next door to the YMCA near downtown Toledo. The new location will help the district save money and also offers an opportunity to work with neighboring businesses. 

"Within this location, we're going to be considering an education service campus which, ultimately, more than education will be going on here. We have a partnership with the YMCA, WSOS and the sheriff's office. We also have a nurse on staff," said the school's superintendent, Dr. Romules Durant.

The move did not happen overnight.

It took about 4 years to finalize the deal for TPS to move their headquarters into the $4 million renovated building. And in this building, TPS hopes to expand with culinary arts and more.

"More importantly it would be patron by our location as well as the community and we're also looking at a potential for senior living," Durant said. "Not only will seniors have a place to live, but this will give the STNA and the LPN program to come in and get their clinical hours on those campuses."

Those programs are still in the works but TPS officials say what is for sure is that this move will save the district a quarter million dollars each year. 

"Any time we generate savings, our goal is to put that right back into education," said Durant.

TPS continues to search for a new owner for the old headquarters. 

