13 charged at Toledo adult entertainment club

Thirteen people at an adult entertainment club in Toledo have been charged with multiple crimes, including illegal drug trafficking and prostitution.

After a six month investigation into complaints made about the club, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and the Toledo Police Department conducted a search warrant Saturday, June 11 at Deja vu on South Byrne Street.

Among those charged are club managers 36-year-old Dennis Eckert and 30-year-old Stephen B. Elsworth. They are both charged with 15 counts each of illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Additional charges are pending in the investigation.

Citations to the liquor permit were also issued for violations including drug sales, drug possession, engaging in sexual activity, public indecency and nudity. Once criminal proceedings are complete, the administrative charges will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for review.

