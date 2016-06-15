Police seek help in unsolved murder of former BGSU Professor

It’s been three years since the death of Dawn Glanz and her murder is still unsolved.

Bowling Green police say they have not stopped investigating the death, and still asking for tips to help solve the case.

“Our interest has not gone cold, we continue to keep this in the forefront,” said Tony Hetrick, Bowling Green Police Chief.

Glanz was found dead in her home on Kensington Drive in Bowling Green back in 2013. Her death was ruled a homicide after police say a blunt force trauma to the head is what killed her.

Police say her home had no signs of struggle or forced entry.

So far, police have not gotten any new evidence and family members are still demanding answers.

“They want closure, they want somebody held accountable for this, and so do we. No police department wants an unsolved homicide case, and it's very difficult, and it's something that we're going to work very diligently to bring some closure,” said Hetrick.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information about Glanz’s death, call Bowling Green police at 419-352-2571 or Wood County CrimeStopper at 419-352-0077.

