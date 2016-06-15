Police seek help in unsolved murder of former BGSU Professor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seek help in unsolved murder of former BGSU Professor

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

It’s been three years since the death of Dawn Glanz and her murder is still unsolved.

Bowling Green police say they have not stopped investigating the death, and still asking for tips to help solve the case.

“Our interest has not gone cold, we continue to keep this in the forefront,” said Tony Hetrick, Bowling Green Police Chief.

Glanz was found dead in her home on Kensington Drive in Bowling Green back in 2013. Her death was ruled a homicide after police say a blunt force trauma to the head is what killed her.

Police say her home had no signs of struggle or forced entry.

So far, police have not gotten any new evidence and family members are still demanding answers. 

“They want closure, they want somebody held accountable for this, and so do we. No police department wants an unsolved homicide case, and it's very difficult, and it's something that we're going to work very diligently to bring some closure,” said Hetrick.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information about Glanz’s death, call Bowling Green police at 419-352-2571 or Wood County CrimeStopper at 419-352-0077.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly