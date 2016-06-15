Stop-N-Go clerks robbed at knife point in Toledo

Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who robbed a gas station at knife point.

It happened at the Stop N Go on North Reynolds around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two men entered the store as it was closing and demanded the clerks take them to a safe.

When the clerks didn’t, one suspect pulled out a knife and held it to the clerks back.

The clerks handed over money from the register.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

