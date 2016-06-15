Psychiatrist says the time is now to talk to children about Orlando tragedy

Dr. Victoria Kelly says kids realize people are sad and scared after tragedies and will want to do something to help. (Source: WTOL)

Tragedies like the Orlando nightclub massacre can be tough on kids, and with information at their fingertips, experts say it's important parents start the conversation now and focus on the positive.



Psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Kelly says, "Reassure them that things will be okay."

Kelly says kids understand others are sad and scared following tragedies and will want to do something to help. Focusing on actions that validate their concerns is important. Taking time to write thank you letters to first responders or setting up a lemonade stand and sending the profits to aid the victims are examples of what kids can do in the wake of tragedies.

In addition to listening to children, Kelly says this is also an opportunity for discussion regarding diversity and discrimination.



"You'll want to avoid blaming any one particular religion, sexual orientation, medical or psychiatric condition, anything like that, but kind of the bigger concepts of that," says Dr. Kelly.

In your discussions, she says, let kids know they are safe and remain calm. Kelly says it's important for you to guide the discussion for the sake of the children who are left to their own conclusions if answers are not provided by an adult.

"Children's brains work completely different than adults and if something is not given to them as an answer, their imagination and brains will come up with something," she says.

Behavioral changes are also important to monitor, says Kelly. Things like regressing back to thumb-sucking or bed-wetting are red flags. Children may also become clingy, start to do poorly in school, be socially withdrawn or engage in risky behaviors.

Dr. Kelly says if behavioral changes last longer than 2 -4 weeks, parents should seek professional help.





