Recreational Public Health Advisory lifted for Defiance Co.

Officials have lifted a recreational public health advisory for the Maumee River in Defiance County, after water samples tested positive for a harmful algal bloom earlier this month.

A follow up test taken on Tuesday, June 14 showed a Microcystin level on 0.079 parts per billion.

Previous Microcystin levels at the site tested at 19 parts per billion.

Defiance County Officials want to remind residents that you can boat and fish in the Maumee River.

Just be aware that harmful algal blooms may exist in the river.

For more information on harmful algal blooms visit DCGHD’s website.

