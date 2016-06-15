Wide-load semi misses overpass, crashes on U.S. 23

Traffic is backed up after a semi crash on U.S. 23 in Dundee.

Witnesses say a wide-load semi truck crashed after it's wide load didn't make it under the overpass.

There are no reports of injuries.

At this time, crews have not said when the wreck will be cleared.

Drivers should expect delays.

